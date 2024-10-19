Man Detained for Damage to Hospital Temple Idol

A mentally challenged man was detained by police on Friday evening for allegedly damaging a Goddess Durga idol within a hospital's temple.

The temple, located in the trauma center of the district hospital, saw this unfortunate incident take place during evening aarti, drawing immediate attention.

The Kotwali Police Station SHO, Yogendra Bahadur Singh, announced plans to install a new idol, while the detained man remains under police interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)