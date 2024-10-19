Left Menu

Tension Rises Amid Demolition in Bahraich

In Bahraich, authorities began a demolition drive targeting structures deemed illegal, sparking tension. Notices were served, particularly affecting Muslim-owned businesses. This follows a communal clash resulting from a Hindu man's death, which included incidents of arson, internet suspension, and arrests. Officials acted amidst accusations of selective targeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Bahraich | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:15 IST
Authorities in Bahraich have initiated a contentious demolition drive in response to recent communal tensions.

The Public Works Department issued eviction notices affecting 23 establishments, predominantly Muslim-owned. This action comes on the heels of a Hindu man's shooting death, exacerbating community unrest.

The situation remains fraught with allegations of targeted demolition, sparking widespread concern and debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

