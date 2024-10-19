Tension Rises Amid Demolition in Bahraich
In Bahraich, authorities began a demolition drive targeting structures deemed illegal, sparking tension. Notices were served, particularly affecting Muslim-owned businesses. This follows a communal clash resulting from a Hindu man's death, which included incidents of arson, internet suspension, and arrests. Officials acted amidst accusations of selective targeting.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Bahraich | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Bahraich have initiated a contentious demolition drive in response to recent communal tensions.
The Public Works Department issued eviction notices affecting 23 establishments, predominantly Muslim-owned. This action comes on the heels of a Hindu man's shooting death, exacerbating community unrest.
The situation remains fraught with allegations of targeted demolition, sparking widespread concern and debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Urgent Global Appeal to Halt Hindu Genocide in Bangladesh
Kamala Harris Faces Backlash in Arab and Muslim Communities Amid Middle East Conflict
Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Progressive Hindu Nation Transformation
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for United Hindu Nation
Unity in Diversity: RSS Chief Calls for a Cohesive Hindu Society