Manish Tewari Advocates Parliamentary Oversight of Intelligence Agencies

Congress leader Manish Tewari has advocated for parliamentary oversight of Indian intelligence agencies amid growing international scrutiny. His remarks come after tensions flared between India and Canada, with allegations concerning Sikh separatists.

Tewari, a Lok Sabha MP from Chandigarh, has introduced a private bill urging the establishment of a National Intelligence Tribunal to investigate complaints against these agencies. This call comes on the heels of accusations by Canadian authorities against Indian diplomats.

The proposed bill seeks to formalize the framework for intelligence operations and ensure stringent legal and regulatory oversight, balancing national security with individual privacy rights. The Congress leader emphasizes timely legislative action to mitigate international embarrassments and domestic security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)