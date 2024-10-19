Left Menu

Manish Tewari Advocates Parliamentary Oversight of Intelligence Agencies

Indian Congress leader Manish Tewari has proposed parliamentary oversight for intelligence agencies. He introduced a private bill, calling for the establishment of a National Intelligence Tribunal. The move follows tensions between India and Canada over alleged targeting of Sikh separatists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:21 IST
Manish Tewari Advocates Parliamentary Oversight of Intelligence Agencies
Congress MP Manish Tewari (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Manish Tewari has advocated for parliamentary oversight of Indian intelligence agencies amid growing international scrutiny. His remarks come after tensions flared between India and Canada, with allegations concerning Sikh separatists.

Tewari, a Lok Sabha MP from Chandigarh, has introduced a private bill urging the establishment of a National Intelligence Tribunal to investigate complaints against these agencies. This call comes on the heels of accusations by Canadian authorities against Indian diplomats.

The proposed bill seeks to formalize the framework for intelligence operations and ensure stringent legal and regulatory oversight, balancing national security with individual privacy rights. The Congress leader emphasizes timely legislative action to mitigate international embarrassments and domestic security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024