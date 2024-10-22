Left Menu

Nagpur Murder Mystery: A Chilling Crime Unveiled

Ajay Wankhede, an Army jawan, was arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, Jyotsna Aakre, after his family opposed their marriage. The crime, involving sedatives, strangulation, and cement concealment, mirrors the plot of the film 'Drishyam'. Police investigation began after the victim's disappearance on August 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a case eerily reminiscent of the film 'Drishyam', Nagpur Police have apprehended Army jawan Ajay Wankhede, aged 33, in connection with the chilling murder of his girlfriend, Jyotsna Aakre. The incident has sparked a wave of shock in the community.

The investigation commenced when Aakre, 32, was reported missing on August 28, unearthing layers of betrayal and deceit tied to their soured romantic relationship. Wankhede allegedly killed Aakre following his family's opposition to their marriage, ultimately marrying another woman.

Ingeniously concealing his crime, Wankhede allegedly lured Aakre with a sedative-laden drink before strangling her, burying her body, and covering it with cement. His attempt to evade justice failed as police uncovered her remains following his arrest and subsequent confession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

