Dramatic Capture: Man Held in Double Murder Case

A major breakthrough was achieved in the double murder case when the primary suspect, involved in the killing of a man and his son, was captured following a short standoff with police in Hoshiarpur on Tuesday.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, saw Kashmiri Lal and his son Amarjit Singh being shot by unknown attackers outside the Prime Health Centre. Hoshiarpur SSP Surendra Lamba revealed the police closed in on the suspect after receiving a tip-off about his location near a seasonal rivulet in Hargarh village.

Sukhwinder Singh, also known as Sukhi, attempted to resist arrest by firing at the police but sustained a leg injury when the police retaliated. A 9mm pistol was seized from him. The SSP informed that Lal's other son, Sukhjit Lal, who lodged the police complaint, had ongoing disputes with Sukhwinder, evidenced by cross FIRs. The police are continuing to search for other suspects involved in the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)