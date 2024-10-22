Left Menu

Sudan's Strife: RSF's Revenge on El Gezira State

Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces attacked villages in Sudan's El Gezira state after a high-ranking officer's defection, resulting in 25 deaths. Reports of displacement, looting, and violence, including rape, highlight the ongoing conflict's harsh impact on civilians, exacerbating a dire humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:38 IST
Sudan's Strife: RSF's Revenge on El Gezira State

Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have launched a violent offensive in eastern Sudan's El Gezira state, leaving at least 25 people dead following the defection of high-ranking RSF officer Abuagla Keikal, who hails from the affected region, according to activists.

Keikal had previously managed to shield the area from the widespread violence seen elsewhere in the farming state by controlling incursions. However, his defection on Sunday led to a significant increase in RSF military presence in the region, which activists have described as a retaliatory move, resulting in extensive displacement, looting, and killings.

The Rufaa Resistance Committee reported 25 fatalities in the town of Rufaa and surrounding villages. Homes have been looted and numerous incidents of violence, including rape, have been reported. The RSF claims to have driven government forces out of Tamboul as the military struggles to reclaim territories. The ongoing conflict, now more than 18 months old, exacerbates Sudan's humanitarian crisis, displacing millions and threatening widespread hunger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024