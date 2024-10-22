Sudan's Strife: RSF's Revenge on El Gezira State

Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have launched a violent offensive in eastern Sudan's El Gezira state, leaving at least 25 people dead following the defection of high-ranking RSF officer Abuagla Keikal, who hails from the affected region, according to activists.

Keikal had previously managed to shield the area from the widespread violence seen elsewhere in the farming state by controlling incursions. However, his defection on Sunday led to a significant increase in RSF military presence in the region, which activists have described as a retaliatory move, resulting in extensive displacement, looting, and killings.

The Rufaa Resistance Committee reported 25 fatalities in the town of Rufaa and surrounding villages. Homes have been looted and numerous incidents of violence, including rape, have been reported. The RSF claims to have driven government forces out of Tamboul as the military struggles to reclaim territories. The ongoing conflict, now more than 18 months old, exacerbates Sudan's humanitarian crisis, displacing millions and threatening widespread hunger.

