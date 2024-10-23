France's Rape Law Reform: A Consent-Driven Revolution

Amidst public outcry, France is poised to redefine its rape laws to legally recognize consent for the first time, in response to a controversial mass rape trial that challenged the country's existing legislation. The case involves Dominique Pelicot, who admitted to drugging his wife and arranging for dozens to assault her while unconscious.

The trial has sparked nationwide debates about consent, as many of the accused claim they were misled into believing the scenario was consensual. French politicians, including Justice Minister Didier Migaud and President Emmanuel Macron, have expressed support for updating the law to align with other European countries.

The proposed legal change aims to better support victims by shifting the focus from proving violence or coercion to securing express consent, though legal experts warn this may place undue scrutiny on victims' behavior. The movement reflects broader European amendments influenced by the #MeToo movement since 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)