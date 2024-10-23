Left Menu

Blinken Pushes for Peace Talks in Middle East Amid Gaza Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged for an end to Gaza hostilities and the release of hostages in talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Discussions also covered diplomatic resolutions in Lebanon and conflict de-escalation in Sudan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:40 IST
Antony Blinken
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss pressing Middle East conflicts, including the ongoing war in Gaza. Blinken stressed the urgent need to halt hostilities, secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas, and allow Gazan citizens to rebuild their lives.

The discussions, which took place on Wednesday as reported by the State Department, also extended to potential diplomatic solutions in Lebanon. The dialogues underscored the need for a comprehensive approach to peace in the region.

Additionally, resolving the ongoing conflict in Sudan was on the agenda, reflecting a broad diplomatic push by the U.S. to stabilize volatile areas. Blinken's conversations highlight the importance of international cooperation in achieving long-lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

