BRICS Leaders Declare War on Global Terrorism

In a bold declaration, BRICS leaders have taken a united stance against terrorism, identifying it as a 'common threat' that demands immediate and decisive action. The international alliance, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded with new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, strengthening their collective resolve.

The leaders, including figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, gathered at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. Their joint statement condemned terrorism in all its forms, emphasizing that it should not be associated with any specific religion or ethnicity. They called for comprehensive anti-terrorism strategies that respect national priorities while maintaining international law and sovereignty.

With a focus on preventing the misuse of modern technologies and the flow of finances for terrorist purposes, the BRICS declaration stressed enhanced international collaboration. The group urged swift adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN, pushing for strong actions against UN-designated terrorists while advocating for robust dialogue on countering terrorism financing and youth radicalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)