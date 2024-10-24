Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Damascus and Beirut

Israel launched military strikes on Syrian capital Damascus and near the city of Homs. The strikes targeted two locations causing casualties and injuries. Israel also hit Hezbollah positions in Beirut amid rising tensions with Iran-backed groups. The U.S. pushes for peace before its presidential election.

Updated: 24-10-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 10:28 IST
Israel escalated its military campaign with strikes on the Syrian capital Damascus and a military site near the city of Homs on Thursday. The Syrian defence ministry confirmed the strikes, stating that one soldier died and seven others were injured during the action.

The Israeli military also targeted Hezbollah positions in Beirut, Lebanon, raising tensions in the region. These strikes were part of Israel's increasing offensive against Iranian-linked factions following attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

As the conflict spreads, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tours the region, urging peace between Israel and Iran-backed groups. With the U.S. presidential election approaching, Washington seeks to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

