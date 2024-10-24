NZ ShakeOut Earthquake Drill and Tsunami Hīkoi Underway with 665,000 Participants

Over 665,000 people across New Zealand are participating in today’s national earthquake drill, ShakeOut, and tsunami hīkoi, according to Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery, Mark Mitchell. “ShakeOut is a great opportunity for all of us to put our preparedness to the test,” said Mitchell, underscoring the importance of being ready for natural disasters, particularly earthquakes and tsunamis.

In the forefront of participation is Gisborne, where 27 percent of the population has registered for the drill. Mitchell highlighted the region’s strong involvement: “Today, I’ll be joining students at Wainui Beach School in Gisborne for the drill, and we will be livestreaming the event on the Get Ready website from 9:15 a.m.”

Mitchell also emphasized the importance of ShakeOut for coastal residents, noting that the drill offers an opportunity to familiarize themselves with their tsunami evacuation routes. "For many of us who work or play near the coast, ShakeOut is also a chance to familiarise ourselves with our tsunami evacuation route. Knowing where to go will help you evacuate quicker and safer after a long or strong earthquake,” he said.

The Minister encouraged everyone who hasn’t yet signed up to join the drill and practice their emergency plans. "If you haven’t already, I urge you to sign up. If you're in a tsunami evacuation zone, this is also a chance to practice your escape route," he added.

In addition to participating in the drill, ShakeOut serves as a reminder to create or update a household emergency plan. “It’s as simple as having a conversation with your whānau, flatmates, or neighbours about what to do in an emergency and how to help each other stay safe,” Mitchell explained. This step ensures that in the event of a real emergency, everyone knows their role and can act quickly.

Businesses, schools, households, and community groups are encouraged to sign up for ShakeOut and can complete the drill anytime over the next two weeks to be counted in the 2024 national tally. Registrations can be made at www.getready.govt.nz.

Before participating in the drill, individuals are advised to learn about the specific earthquake and tsunami risks in their area. For those in coastal regions, knowing tsunami evacuation zones and incorporating a tsunami hīkoi (evacuation walk) into the ShakeOut drill can further enhance preparedness.

New Zealanders are reminded that preparedness can significantly reduce risks and save lives in the event of an earthquake or tsunami. Participation in drills like ShakeOut is essential to building resilience across communities.