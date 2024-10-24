Left Menu

South China Sea Standoff: Indonesia vs. China

Indonesian patrols have twice expelled a Chinese coast guard vessel from a seismic survey site in the South China Sea, heightening tensions over competing territorial claims. Despite an international ruling invalidating China's expansive claims, Chinese ships continue to challenge Indonesia's sovereignty near the Natuna Islands.

Jakarta | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:41 IST
South China Sea Standoff: Indonesia vs. China
  • Indonesia

Indonesian patrol vessels were involved in a tense encounter with a Chinese coast guard ship in the South China Sea, asserting their claim over disputed waters. This marks the second such incident in just four days, according to Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency.

The clash occurred when the Chinese vessel approached the MV Geo Coral, a seismic survey vessel working for Indonesia's state energy company, PT Pertamina, in a contested area over the overlapping claims between Indonesia and China's controversial 'nine-dash line'. This line overlaps with Indonesia's exclusive economic zone, a point of repeated turmoil despite a 2016 international arbitration ruling negating China's broader claims.

Amid ongoing tensions, Indonesian authorities are committed to safeguarding their maritime boundaries with increased patrols, determined to uphold their sovereign rights. These incidents underline persistent conflicts in the region, particularly with Chinese ships regularly navigating disputed areas involving multiple countries.

