Venezuelan Leaders Honored with Sakharov Prize for Democracy Struggles

The European Parliament has awarded its prestigious Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Venezuelan opposition figures Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez. The prize recognizes their efforts in representing Venezuelans fighting for democracy and freedom.

The award comes in the wake of Venezuela's contentious presidential election in July. Despite opposition claims that vote tallies showed Gonzalez as the clear victor, current President Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner. Facing warrants from Venezuelan authorities, Gonzalez has since fled to Spain.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola praised the duo's commitment to free, fair, and peaceful power transitions. The Sakharov Prize, launched in 1988, honors defenders of human rights and democracy. Last year's award went to Iranian woman Mahsa Amini and the "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)