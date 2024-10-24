Left Menu

Venezuelan Leaders Honored with Sakharov Prize for Democracy Struggles

The European Parliament awarded the Sakharov Prize to Venezuelan opposition leaders Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez for advocating freedom and democracy. Despite controversy in the presidential election, they continue to champion justice, democracy, and the rule of law for Venezuelans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:02 IST
Venezuelan Leaders Honored with Sakharov Prize for Democracy Struggles

The European Parliament has awarded its prestigious Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Venezuelan opposition figures Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez. The prize recognizes their efforts in representing Venezuelans fighting for democracy and freedom.

The award comes in the wake of Venezuela's contentious presidential election in July. Despite opposition claims that vote tallies showed Gonzalez as the clear victor, current President Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner. Facing warrants from Venezuelan authorities, Gonzalez has since fled to Spain.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola praised the duo's commitment to free, fair, and peaceful power transitions. The Sakharov Prize, launched in 1988, honors defenders of human rights and democracy. Last year's award went to Iranian woman Mahsa Amini and the "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024