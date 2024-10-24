Left Menu

Opposition Leaders Honored: Sakharov Prize Awarded to Venezuelan Freedom Fighters

The European Parliament awarded the Sakharov Prize to Venezuelan opposition leaders Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez for championing democracy. Despite an election controversy, they continue advocating for justice in Venezuela. The prize honors defenders of human rights since 1988.

On Thursday, the European Parliament bestowed its esteemed Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought upon Venezuelan opposition icons Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez. They were lauded for representing Venezuelans striving to reclaim freedom and democracy.

In a contentious presidential election this July, the opposition proclaimed Gonzalez as the likely victor, contradicting the national election board's announcement of President Nicolas Maduro's win. With charges looming over him, Gonzalez has since taken refuge in Spain. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola praised their relentless pursuit of justice and democracy, aligning with values revered by many Venezuelans.

Maria Corina Machado expressed her gratitude via a heartfelt post, stating their collective dedication to uphold their principles until victory is achieved. Gonzalez echoed this sentiment, pledging continued commitment to their democratic goals. Established in 1988, the Sakharov Prize annually honors individuals and organizations that support human rights and democracy, having recently recognized Iran's Mahsa Amini and the "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement.

