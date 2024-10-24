Army Commander Reviews Kashmir Security Situation
Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Northern Army commander, evaluated the security measures in Kashmir, urging forces to maintain vigilance and professionalism. Accompanied by Chinar Corps officials, he toured the Shalateng Garrison and emphasized the importance of steadfastness in counter-terrorism operations.
Northern Army commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar conducted a thorough assessment of the security situation in the Kashmir valley on Thursday.
Accompanied by officers from Chinar Corps, he visited Shalateng Garrison, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and professionalism among the ranks.
The commander praised the troops' efforts in counter-terror operations and urged them to uphold a high standard of professionalism.
