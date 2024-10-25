Left Menu

Turkiye's Resolute Stance: Airstrikes Target Kurdish Militants in Syria and Iraq

Turkiye launched airstrikes for the second day targeting Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq following a deadly attack on a defense company. The strikes destroyed 47 PKK targets, with drones used in operations. The conflict intensifies amid ongoing tensions and diplomatic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 25-10-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 00:32 IST
In a decisive response to a fatal attack on a key defense facility, Turkey intensified its military operations against Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq for the second consecutive day. According to state media, the airstrikes targeted strategic locations of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its affiliated Syrian militia.

The Turkish National Intelligence Organisation pinpointed military, intelligence, and critical infrastructure sites, utilizing armed drones in Thursday's strikes. These actions follow Wednesday's air force raids which struck similar targets shortly after the government attributed the deadly assault on the TUSAS aerospace headquarters to PKK operatives.

Defense Minister Yasar Guler confirmed the destruction of 47 PKK-related sites during the operations. Meanwhile, reports identified the assailants responsible for the grim attack in Ankara, which claimed multiple lives, underscoring ongoing security concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

