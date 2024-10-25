Turkiye's Resolute Stance: Airstrikes Target Kurdish Militants in Syria and Iraq
Turkiye launched airstrikes for the second day targeting Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq following a deadly attack on a defense company. The strikes destroyed 47 PKK targets, with drones used in operations. The conflict intensifies amid ongoing tensions and diplomatic challenges.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a decisive response to a fatal attack on a key defense facility, Turkey intensified its military operations against Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq for the second consecutive day. According to state media, the airstrikes targeted strategic locations of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its affiliated Syrian militia.
The Turkish National Intelligence Organisation pinpointed military, intelligence, and critical infrastructure sites, utilizing armed drones in Thursday's strikes. These actions follow Wednesday's air force raids which struck similar targets shortly after the government attributed the deadly assault on the TUSAS aerospace headquarters to PKK operatives.
Defense Minister Yasar Guler confirmed the destruction of 47 PKK-related sites during the operations. Meanwhile, reports identified the assailants responsible for the grim attack in Ankara, which claimed multiple lives, underscoring ongoing security concerns in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkiye
- PKK
- airstrikes
- Kurdish militants
- Syria
- Iraq
- TUSAS
- security
- defense company
- conflict
ALSO READ
Iraq's Wheat Surplus Sparks Economic Debate Amid Climate and Budget Challenges
CENTCOM Intensifies Anti-ISIS Operations in Syria to Thwart Terrorism
Erdogan Urges Regional Collaboration to Protect Syria's Integrity
US Airstrikes Target ISIS Camps in Syria to Curb Extremist Threats
U.S. Military Executes Strategic Air Strikes in Syria