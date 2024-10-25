China's Balancing Act: Stability Over Strife at Myanmar Border
China is exerting pressure on rebel forces in Myanmar by sealing borders and cutting imports, aiming to restore stability as conflict escalates. The junta's deteriorating power in contested areas has alarmed Beijing, which prefers a stable military neighbor over escalating chaos.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 07:32 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 07:32 IST
China has heightened its pressure on rebel factions in Myanmar, sealing off the border and halting imports as conflict near its boundary escalates.
Beijing's actions follow the rapid decline of the Myanmar military in key regions, raising Chinese concerns over stability on its frontier.
The strategic moves by China underscore its preference for a sovereign and stable neighbor, as internal strife threatens to spill over.
(With inputs from agencies.)
