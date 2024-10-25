Court Acquits Khaleda Zia in 2015 Blockade Case

In a significant legal decision, a Dhaka court has dismissed a longstanding case against former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and three co-defendants. The case, which involved accusations pertaining to the deaths of 42 people during a political blockade in 2015, was dismissed after a police report indicated the accusations were unsubstantiated.

The complaint had originally been filed by AB Siddique on February 2, 2015, leading to a report from Gulshan Police Station. Khaleda Zia, who led Bangladesh as prime minister on two occasions, has faced multiple legal challenges over the years.

Recently, Zia was acquitted in multiple cases and received a presidential pardon, highlighting a closure in her turbulent political and legal saga following the change in government leadership from the Awami League.

(With inputs from agencies.)