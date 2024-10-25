Left Menu

Thaw in the Himalayas: India and China Initiate Military Stand-off Resolution

India and China have begun implementing an agreement to end their military standoff on the disputed Himalayan border. Troops on both sides are withdrawing, paving the way for renewed talks and cautious easing of economic relations. The agreement marks a significant step towards improving political and business ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, India and China have begun implementing an agreement designed to diffuse military tensions along their disputed Himalayan border, officials announced Friday. This move marks the most significant thaw between the two nations since a deadly confrontation four years ago.

Troops stationed at two critical points in India's Ladakh region have started to withdraw as of Wednesday, according to Indian government sources, with the de-escalation expected to be complete by the end of the month. The agreement, reached earlier this week, enabled India and China's first formal talks in five years during the BRICS summit in Russia.

While the pact could potentially mend strained political and business relations stemming from the 2020 clash, India remains cautious. Discussions are underway to reopen air links and expedite visa processes, but full-scale economic reintegration remains halted amid mutual distrust. The border remains a longstanding friction point, underscoring the complex dynamics of Sino-Indian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

