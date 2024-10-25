Thaw in the Himalayas: India and China Initiate Military Stand-off Resolution

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, India and China have begun implementing an agreement designed to diffuse military tensions along their disputed Himalayan border, officials announced Friday. This move marks the most significant thaw between the two nations since a deadly confrontation four years ago.

Troops stationed at two critical points in India's Ladakh region have started to withdraw as of Wednesday, according to Indian government sources, with the de-escalation expected to be complete by the end of the month. The agreement, reached earlier this week, enabled India and China's first formal talks in five years during the BRICS summit in Russia.

While the pact could potentially mend strained political and business relations stemming from the 2020 clash, India remains cautious. Discussions are underway to reopen air links and expedite visa processes, but full-scale economic reintegration remains halted amid mutual distrust. The border remains a longstanding friction point, underscoring the complex dynamics of Sino-Indian relations.

