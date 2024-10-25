Tensions Flare: UN Peacekeepers Withdraw Amid Crossfire in South Lebanon

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon, or UNIFIL, withdrew its peacekeepers from a position near Dhayra town in south Lebanon after coming under fire from Israeli forces on Tuesday, according to a statement by the mission on Friday.

UNIFIL, tasked with monitoring hostilities in the region along the demarcation Blue Line with Israel, disclosed that the incident occurred when Israeli soldiers, engaged in house-clearing operations nearby, noticed the observation post and opened fire, prompting the peacekeepers' withdrawal to evade further hostility.

The Israeli military has been pressuring UNIFIL to vacate its Blue Line positions, causing additional tension by damaging monitoring equipment. Additionally, unexplained incidents have resulted in damages to UNIFIL property, including a rocket strike on a medical facility and impacts near living quarters, though no peacekeepers have been injured in those occurrences.

