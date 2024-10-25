North Korea Denies Troop Deployment to Ukraine
North Korea's foreign ministry declined to confirm reports of troop deployment to Ukraine, with Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jong Gyu stating such actions align with international norms, despite other portrayals. This follows Russian President Putin's refusal to deny these claims from various global governments.
North Korea's foreign ministry has refused to confirm media reports suggesting the country's troops have been deployed to support Russia in Ukraine, according to a statement from Pyongyang's envoy to the United Nations.
Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jong Gyu asserted that if North Korea were to make such a move, it would be consistent with international standards, despite potential misrepresentations by other entities labeling it illegal.
This statement was issued after Russian President Vladimir Putin left the reports unchallenged, which had emanated from officials in Ukraine, South Korea, the United States, and other nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
