London Arsonist Admits Guilt in Ukraine-Linked Attack
Dylan Earl, 20, pleaded guilty to arson in London on a property connected to Ukraine, admitting to acts under the National Security Act tied to Russia. Prosecutors linked the attack to Russia, highlighting risks to public safety, while a third charge was dropped.
In a significant case tied to international tensions, Dylan Earl, 20, admitted on Friday to carrying out an arson attack on a London-based commercial property that prosecutors have linked to Russian interests.
The youthful offender pleaded guilty to aggravated arson at an east London industrial estate in March, targeting premises connected to a 'Mr X' with intent to destroy the building, compromising public safety. Earl also accepted charges related to endangering lives under the new National Security Act, enacted to counter hostile foreign activities.
Although Earl denied assisting a foreign intelligence service, prosecutors decided not to pursue this charge further, as the related offence under the National Security Act already attracted a possible life sentence. Prosecutions indicated Earl's actions were intended to benefit the Russian state by targeting businesses with connections to Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
