Prato, a cornerstone of Italy's industrial landscape, is now under scrutiny for labor exploitation within its Chinese-operated businesses. Prosecutor Luca Tescaroli has highlighted the city's susceptibility to Mafia-like criminal infiltration, exacerbated by government corruption and violence against vulnerable workers.

Investigations reveal a worrying trend of police corruption facilitating criminal activities, creating a volatile environment necessitating increased law enforcement and legal oversight. The alarming conditions fuel dissatisfaction among exploited workers, primarily Pakistani, who seek fundamental labor rights.

In 2023, several violent incidents underscored the city's labor plight, with workers facing assaults while protesting against poor conditions. The prosecutor's recent inquiries confirm systemic exploitation, with sweatshop conditions posing significant safety risks and paltry wages, demanding comprehensive intervention.

