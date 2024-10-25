Left Menu

International Tug-of-War: Ariha Shah's Foster Care Dilemma

The case of Ariha Shah, an Indian child in German foster care, was a key topic during a meeting between India's PM Modi and German Chancellor Scholz. The issue, involving cultural and familial separation concerns, is being closely monitored by both countries' authorities to reach a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The plight of Ariha Shah, a three-year-old Indian girl in German foster care for over 36 months, has drawn international attention. Allegations of minor physical abuse led to her placement, separating her from her Indian cultural environment.

During a visit to India, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the case with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The German ambassador assured that authorities from both nations are maintaining close communication, focusing on the child's return to her family in India.

Indian officials, including the foreign secretary and external affairs minister, have actively engaged with their German counterparts. They stress the unnaturalness of Ariha growing up away from her native roots, urging a solution to reintegrate her with her family and cultural heritage.

