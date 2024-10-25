International Tug-of-War: Ariha Shah's Foster Care Dilemma

The plight of Ariha Shah, a three-year-old Indian girl in German foster care for over 36 months, has drawn international attention. Allegations of minor physical abuse led to her placement, separating her from her Indian cultural environment.

During a visit to India, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the case with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The German ambassador assured that authorities from both nations are maintaining close communication, focusing on the child's return to her family in India.

Indian officials, including the foreign secretary and external affairs minister, have actively engaged with their German counterparts. They stress the unnaturalness of Ariha growing up away from her native roots, urging a solution to reintegrate her with her family and cultural heritage.

