Border Patrol Bust: Heroin and Firearms Seized at Tarn Taran

In a notable drug and firearm bust, the Border Security Force detained four individuals near the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran, Punjab. Acting on intelligence, BSF personnel found three heroin packets and two pistols in a tractor trolley. The suspects hail from Naushera Dhalla and Moga village.

Updated: 25-10-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) announced on Friday the apprehension of four individuals in a significant operation near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, Tarn Taran district. The operation led to the seizure of three heroin packets and two pistols from the suspects' possession.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops detained a local farmer and three others before they could cross the border fence. Following a detailed search, the team discovered a bag containing three packets of heroin, weighing 3.166 kg, along with two pistols and empty magazines.

The arrested suspects are residents of Naushera Dhalla in Tarn Taran and Munhawa village in the Moga district, according to a BSF spokesperson. This operation marks a significant crackdown on drug smuggling in the region.

