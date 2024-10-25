Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: Technology, Law, and Access in Medical Surgery

Justice B R Gavai highlighted the challenge of ensuring equitable access to advanced medical technology. Speaking at a conference, he emphasized the need for laws to support fairness and regulate technology monopolization. He warned against healthcare inequalities and called for legal frameworks to address ethical challenges in surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:41 IST
Bridging the Gap: Technology, Law, and Access in Medical Surgery
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court Justice B R Gavai addressed a significant concern facing the future of medical surgery: providing equitable access to cutting-edge technologies. His remarks, made during the 'World Congress of Endoscopic Surgeons', stressed that technological advances are outpacing ethical guidelines.

He warned that while innovations like robotic surgeries and AI-guided procedures offer great promise, they could widen the healthcare divide due to high costs. Justice Gavai underscored the need for maintaining fairness and preventing marginalization.

Furthermore, he stated that the legal system should play a key role in formulating policies for affordable healthcare. Addressing potential legal challenges related to DNA editing and bodily autonomy, he emphasized collaboration between medical and legal fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024