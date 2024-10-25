Bridging the Gap: Technology, Law, and Access in Medical Surgery

Supreme Court Justice B R Gavai addressed a significant concern facing the future of medical surgery: providing equitable access to cutting-edge technologies. His remarks, made during the 'World Congress of Endoscopic Surgeons', stressed that technological advances are outpacing ethical guidelines.

He warned that while innovations like robotic surgeries and AI-guided procedures offer great promise, they could widen the healthcare divide due to high costs. Justice Gavai underscored the need for maintaining fairness and preventing marginalization.

Furthermore, he stated that the legal system should play a key role in formulating policies for affordable healthcare. Addressing potential legal challenges related to DNA editing and bodily autonomy, he emphasized collaboration between medical and legal fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)