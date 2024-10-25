Controversial Seer's Plea Amid Legal Tussle
Yati Narasinghanand Giri, embroiled in legal disputes, released a video requesting release from detention to respond to a PIL filed against him by Muslim Scholar Mohammad Yusuf. Narasinghanand expressed concerns about his safety and aimed to gather evidence from Islamic texts to clarify his controversial statements.
- Country:
- India
Controversial religious leader Yati Narasinghanand Giri has made headlines again, this time releasing a video plea to the Yogi Adityanath government. The seer has called for his release from what he terms 'illegal detention' to address a public interest litigation lodged against him.
The PIL, initiated by Muslim Scholar Mohammad Yusuf, alleges hate speech, prompting Narasinghanand to express fears for his life, claiming threats from 'trained killers.' The video, distributed by Dr Udita Tyagi of the Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati Foundation, highlights the seer's intent to clarify his comments about the Prophet.
Previously booked for hate speech, Narasinghanand's statements during a Ghaziabad event have sparked significant controversy and protest. The PIL seeks to remove his remarks from social media, stirring debate around freedom of speech, safety, and interfaith relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
