Controversial Seer's Plea Amid Legal Tussle

Controversial religious leader Yati Narasinghanand Giri has made headlines again, this time releasing a video plea to the Yogi Adityanath government. The seer has called for his release from what he terms 'illegal detention' to address a public interest litigation lodged against him.

The PIL, initiated by Muslim Scholar Mohammad Yusuf, alleges hate speech, prompting Narasinghanand to express fears for his life, claiming threats from 'trained killers.' The video, distributed by Dr Udita Tyagi of the Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati Foundation, highlights the seer's intent to clarify his comments about the Prophet.

Previously booked for hate speech, Narasinghanand's statements during a Ghaziabad event have sparked significant controversy and protest. The PIL seeks to remove his remarks from social media, stirring debate around freedom of speech, safety, and interfaith relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)