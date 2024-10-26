Left Menu

Cyber Espionage Strikes U.S. Telecom: Political Campaigns in the Crosshairs

Chinese hackers infiltrated Verizon's system, targeting phones linked to Kamala Harris's campaign. Reports suggest similar targeting of Trump and JD Vance's phones, though not confirmed. The attack comes amid heightened cybersecurity concerns. The U.S. agencies and Verizon are investigating to assess the extent of the breach.

In a significant cybersecurity incident, Chinese hackers infiltrated Verizon's system, targeting mobile phones affiliated with Kamala Harris's presidential campaign. Reports suggest that phones linked to Republican candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, were similarly targeted, though these claims remain unconfirmed.

According to The New York Times, investigators are currently examining the extent of the information that may have been compromised. The Trump campaign acknowledged the targeting but didn't confirm specifics. Security experts highlight this as part of a broader cybersecurity threat potentially emboldened by international adversaries.

The incident has prompted a comprehensive investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Verizon, the largest U.S. telecom provider, is actively collaborating with law enforcement to uncover the full scope of this sophisticated attack on America's communication infrastructure.

