Left Menu

G7 to Unlock $50 Billion Aid Package for Ukraine

The G7 finance leaders announced a $50 billion aid package, composed of bilateral loans backed by frozen Russian assets, for Ukraine. Disbursements will start from December 1, 2027. The U.S. will provide $20 billion by year-end, while the EU will contribute $20 billion and Canada, Britain, and Japan will split $10 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2024 03:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 03:53 IST
G7 to Unlock $50 Billion Aid Package for Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Group of Seven finance leaders announced on Friday that a $50 billion aid package, comprising bilateral loans backed by frozen Russian assets, will be available to Ukraine starting December 1 through to the end of 2027.

In a statement from their Washington meeting, the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors specified that each bilateral loan would come into effect no later than June 30, 2025, providing a significant financial boost to Ukraine in its rebuilding efforts.

On Wednesday, the U.S. unveiled its plan to offer Ukraine a substantial $20 billion loan by the year-end, with an additional $20 billion coming from the European Union. The remaining $10 billion will be shared among Canada, Britain, and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024