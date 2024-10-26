Pentagon's $2 Billion Arms Deal with Taiwan: Impactful Defense Upgrade

The United States has sanctioned a significant $2 billion arms package for Taiwan, the Pentagon announced on Friday. This includes an advanced air defense missile system that has proven its mettle on the battlefields of Ukraine. The move underscores the U.S. commitment to provide Taiwan, considered part of China by Beijing, with the means to defend itself, irrespective of the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Facing augmented military pressure from China, including recent war games near its coast, Taiwan is enhancing its defense arsenal. The new deal comprises $1.16 billion in missile systems along with radar systems estimated at $828 million, with RTX Corp as the primary contractor for the missile systems. This bolsters Taiwan's efforts to modernize its military forces and retain a credible defensive posture.

The highlighted upgrade is the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), a medium-range air defense solution. With successful deployments in Ukraine, this system marks a significant enhancement in Taiwan's air defense, according to U.S. sources. Taiwan's defense ministry has acknowledged this move as a vital boost in its readiness amid China's regular military threats and maneuvers.

