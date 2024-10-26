Left Menu

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey: Commonwealth's New Secretary-General Amid Reparations Debate

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey of Ghana is named Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, succeeding Patricia Scotland. Her appointment coincides with debates on reparations for slavery, highlighted during the Samoa summit attended by Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla. Discussions focus on the Commonwealth's history and legacy related to slavery.

Updated: 26-10-2024 11:09 IST
Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has been appointed as the new Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, succeeding Patricia Scotland.

The announcement, made during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, aligns with ongoing discussions on reparations for transatlantic slavery, a significant theme of the summit.

King Charles acknowledged the 'painful' history of the Commonwealth, amid increasing calls for former colonial powers to address their historical roles in slavery, a debate gaining traction particularly among Caribbean and African nations.

