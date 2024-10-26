Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey: Commonwealth's New Secretary-General Amid Reparations Debate

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has been appointed as the new Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, succeeding Patricia Scotland.

The announcement, made during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, aligns with ongoing discussions on reparations for transatlantic slavery, a significant theme of the summit.

King Charles acknowledged the 'painful' history of the Commonwealth, amid increasing calls for former colonial powers to address their historical roles in slavery, a debate gaining traction particularly among Caribbean and African nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)