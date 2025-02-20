Grenadian PM Calls for Reparations and Apology from Former Colonial Powers

Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has called on former colonial powers to apologize and provide compensation for their historical role in the enslavement of Africans. This declaration was made to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the 48th heads of government meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Barbados, where von der Leyen was participating for the first time.

Mitchell stated, 'I don't mean to be impolite, but the issue of reparations is one we will take up with you,' addressing von der Leyen directly. He argued the importance of acknowledging slavery as a crime against humanity and insisted on appropriate reparations and an international commitment to prevent its recurrence. In response, von der Leyen reaffirmed slavery as a crime against humanity but did not address the reparations issue specifically.

From the 15th to the 19th century, at least 12.5 million Africans were forcibly transported primarily by European merchants and sold into slavery. The push for reparations has gained momentum globally, particularly from CARICOM and the African Union. CARICOM calls for technology transfers and investments to combat health issues and illiteracy as part of its reparations plan, which has gained acknowledgment in international statements, including the recent EU-CELAC summit.

