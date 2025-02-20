Left Menu

Grenadian PM Calls for Reparations and Apology from Former Colonial Powers

Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell urges former colonial powers to apologize and compensate for their role in African enslavement. At a CARICOM meeting, Mitchell emphasized the need for reparations as a crime against humanity, while EU leader Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged slavery's impacts but did not address reparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:43 IST
Grenadian PM Calls for Reparations and Apology from Former Colonial Powers
Ursula von der Leyen Image Credit: Wikipedia

Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has called on former colonial powers to apologize and provide compensation for their historical role in the enslavement of Africans. This declaration was made to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the 48th heads of government meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Barbados, where von der Leyen was participating for the first time.

Mitchell stated, 'I don't mean to be impolite, but the issue of reparations is one we will take up with you,' addressing von der Leyen directly. He argued the importance of acknowledging slavery as a crime against humanity and insisted on appropriate reparations and an international commitment to prevent its recurrence. In response, von der Leyen reaffirmed slavery as a crime against humanity but did not address the reparations issue specifically.

From the 15th to the 19th century, at least 12.5 million Africans were forcibly transported primarily by European merchants and sold into slavery. The push for reparations has gained momentum globally, particularly from CARICOM and the African Union. CARICOM calls for technology transfers and investments to combat health issues and illiteracy as part of its reparations plan, which has gained acknowledgment in international statements, including the recent EU-CELAC summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025