International Tensions Flare: Responses to Israel-Iran Conflict

In the aftermath of Israel's strikes against Iranian military sites, reactions from global leaders reflect a mix of support and caution. A senior Biden administration official described the strikes as targeted and proportional, noting a low risk of civilian harm.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized Israel's right to self-defense against Iranian aggression while advocating for restraint and urging Iran not to retaliate. Stressing the importance of avoiding further escalation, he called for cooler heads to prevail in the region.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's statement, issued through its official state news agency, condemned the strikes on Iran as violations of sovereignty and international law. The Kingdom reiterated its longstanding opposition to regional conflict and urged all nations involved to exercise the utmost restraint and work towards de-escalation for regional peace.

