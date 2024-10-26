Font Fracas: Navi Mumbai Firm Faces Legal Action
A Navi Mumbai company is facing legal action for allegedly using a copyrighted font without permission. Registered under the Copyright Act at Khandeshwar police station, the company reportedly utilized the Sailfin font without a license, prompting legal proceedings by the authorities.
A Navi Mumbai company finds itself in legal trouble following allegations of copyright infringement over the use of a typeface.
According to officials, a case was lodged at Khandeshwar police station against the company and its proprietors for using the Sailfin font without proper authorization.
The incident, which occurred in New Panvel, highlights ongoing issues related to intellectual property rights and licensing agreements.
