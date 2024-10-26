Justice Delivered: Compensation Granted to Doctor's Family

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane, Maharashtra, has awarded compensation to the family of Dr. Waseem Nazir Ansari, a 42-year-old doctor who tragically died in a car accident in 2010. The tribunal determined the award to be Rs 19.60 lakh.

Presiding over the case, Chairman S B Agrawal delivered the judgment, with the order copy recently becoming available. Ansari died after his two-wheeler was struck from the rear by a car, leading to charges against the driver. The car's owner did not dispute the claim; however, the insurance company argued the policy was void due to a dishonored premium cheque. Despite this, the tribunal ruled that the policy was canceled after the accident, making the insurer liable.

While concrete evidence of Ansari's income was lacking, the tribunal considered his educational qualifications and business partnership. It assigned a notional monthly income of Rs 12,000 to calculate the final compensation, mandating both respondents to jointly pay the compensation amount.

(With inputs from agencies.)