Supreme Court Intervenes: Advocate's Rs 1 Lakh Penalty Stalled

The Supreme Court has stayed an Allahabad High Court decision which levied Rs 1 lakh against an advocate for wasting judicial time. Advocate Mehmood Pracha was fined for duplicating a petition in the Delhi High Court and misrepresenting his court appearance.

Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan decided to issue a limited notice regarding the potential expunging of adverse remarks made against Pracha. A decision on whether to set aside the cost order is expected by December 9, 2024.

Pracha faced penalties after the high court found he filed a case inappropriately, subsequently using court time inefficiently. Directed to pay Rs 1 lakh to the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Pracha appealed to the Supreme Court, leading to the current temporary stay.

