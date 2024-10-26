Supreme Court Intervenes: Advocate's Rs 1 Lakh Penalty Stalled
The Supreme Court has halted an Allahabad High Court order imposing a Rs 1 lakh fine on advocate Mehmood Pracha for filing a duplicative petition and misrepresenting himself in court. The apex court will determine if adverse remarks against Pracha should be removed. Further hearings are set for December 2024.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has stayed an Allahabad High Court decision which levied Rs 1 lakh against an advocate for wasting judicial time. Advocate Mehmood Pracha was fined for duplicating a petition in the Delhi High Court and misrepresenting his court appearance.
Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan decided to issue a limited notice regarding the potential expunging of adverse remarks made against Pracha. A decision on whether to set aside the cost order is expected by December 9, 2024.
Pracha faced penalties after the high court found he filed a case inappropriately, subsequently using court time inefficiently. Directed to pay Rs 1 lakh to the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Pracha appealed to the Supreme Court, leading to the current temporary stay.
(With inputs from agencies.)