Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes: Advocate's Rs 1 Lakh Penalty Stalled

The Supreme Court has halted an Allahabad High Court order imposing a Rs 1 lakh fine on advocate Mehmood Pracha for filing a duplicative petition and misrepresenting himself in court. The apex court will determine if adverse remarks against Pracha should be removed. Further hearings are set for December 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 14:32 IST
Supreme Court Intervenes: Advocate's Rs 1 Lakh Penalty Stalled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has stayed an Allahabad High Court decision which levied Rs 1 lakh against an advocate for wasting judicial time. Advocate Mehmood Pracha was fined for duplicating a petition in the Delhi High Court and misrepresenting his court appearance.

Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan decided to issue a limited notice regarding the potential expunging of adverse remarks made against Pracha. A decision on whether to set aside the cost order is expected by December 9, 2024.

Pracha faced penalties after the high court found he filed a case inappropriately, subsequently using court time inefficiently. Directed to pay Rs 1 lakh to the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Pracha appealed to the Supreme Court, leading to the current temporary stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024