Junior Doctors Rally for Justice in West Bengal: A Unified Demand at RG Kar

Amidst mass conventions, West Bengal's junior doctors amplify their demands for justice concerning the RG Kar Hospital victim's case. Having paused their fasting protest, the doctors strategize to ensure state government accountability. The movement highlights alleged threats in hospitals and aims to reveal the truth behind the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, junior doctors, having ended their fast-unto-death, gathered on Saturday at RG Kar Medical College to chart the course forward in pursuit of justice for a colleague. The convention, lasting four hours, drew doctors from numerous state-run hospitals and civil society representatives.

The assembly focused on confronting alleged threats in government hospitals and pressuring the state to meet their demands. The movement was sparked by the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital on August 9, a crime that galvanized the medical community.

Six weeks of cease-work preceded assurances from the state's Chief Minister. Despite progress, the doctors voiced concerns over efforts to obscure the truth and are pushing for a transparent inquiry, as a new association formed to tackle issues within the medical community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

