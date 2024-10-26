Left Menu

Mizoram's Historic Move: Assam Rifles Set for Relocation to Zokhawsang

The Mizoram government and Assam Rifles have formalized an agreement to relocate Assam Rifles bases from Aizawl's center to Zokhawsang. The relocation, supported by Home Minister Amit Shah, aims for completion in April next year. Key sites are to be handed over for public use under the Restriction of Use of Transferred Land Act, 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:31 IST
The Mizoram government and Assam Rifles have finalized an agreement to move the paramilitary force's bases from Aizawl's heart to a designated site at Zokhawsang, situated approximately 15 km from the city. This was revealed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma during a press conference on Saturday.

Currently, Assam Rifles has a presence in significant areas such as Zodin Square and Khatla, along with other locations across the city including near Raj Bhavan and Tuikual area. The formal agreement was endorsed with the acknowledgment of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and key officials.

The transfer, expected to conclude by April next year, involves vacating key military sites for public use. Notably, the relocation was initially demanded in 1988 following a violent incident, with the directive to shift repeated in 2019. The revamped complex at Zokhawsang, inaugurated last year, is a significant step forward.

