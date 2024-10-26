Left Menu

Junior Doctors Rally for Justice: A Fight for Truth

Junior doctors in West Bengal have planned a rally to demand justice for the RG Kar victim. After ending their fast-unto-death, they held a mass convention with state-run hospital doctors, civil society, and celebrities to strategize their next steps against threat culture in hospitals and governmental inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:45 IST
  • India

In a determined bid for justice, junior doctors in West Bengal are set to hold a rally on October 30, aiming to press the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for answers in the case of the RG Kar victim.

The rally decision emerged from a mass convention at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where doctors, civil society representatives, and figures from the Bengali entertainment industry voiced their demand for transparency and action.

The junior doctors have been protesting since a colleague's tragic death in August, with allegations of rape and murder. Despite a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the doctors assert that truth and justice remain elusive, prompting continued activism and a cease-work protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

