Junior Doctors Rally for Justice: A Fight for Truth

In a determined bid for justice, junior doctors in West Bengal are set to hold a rally on October 30, aiming to press the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for answers in the case of the RG Kar victim.

The rally decision emerged from a mass convention at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where doctors, civil society representatives, and figures from the Bengali entertainment industry voiced their demand for transparency and action.

The junior doctors have been protesting since a colleague's tragic death in August, with allegations of rape and murder. Despite a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the doctors assert that truth and justice remain elusive, prompting continued activism and a cease-work protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)