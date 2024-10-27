Telangana Set to Launch Comprehensive Caste Survey Initiative
Telangana is preparing to conduct a detailed caste survey from November 4-5, involving 80,000 government workers. The survey aligns with Rahul Gandhi's advocacy for such initiatives. Additionally, Telangana's cabinet has announced major infrastructure projects, including housing and metro rail expansion under the PPP model.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government is gearing up for a comprehensive caste survey starting November 4-5, expected to conclude by the end of the month, according to Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. A cabinet meeting approved the survey proforma, a move inspired by Rahul Gandhi's call for nationwide caste surveys.
The survey will employ 80,000 government workers, who will undergo specific training for the task. The collected data will be accessible to the public, as per the resolution by the Telangana Assembly. The proforma received cabinet approval, and the enumeration process will cover every household.
Alongside the survey initiative, Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy revealed plans to construct 3,500 houses for the underprivileged in each of the 119 assembly constituencies. Additionally, the Hyderabad Metro Rail network is set for a 76.4 km expansion, and roads will be developed under the PPP model, incurring costs up to Rs 28,000 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Macrotech Developers acquires 7 land parcels in Apr-Sep to build housing projects worth Rs 16,600 cr
China to boost financing for approved housing projects to $560 billion to counter property slump
ATS Homekraft Unveils Rs 1,300 Crore Luxury Housing Project
Godrej Properties Secures Prime Gurugram Land for Luxury Housing Project