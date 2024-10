Middle East Tensions Surge After Israeli Strikes on Iran

In a significant move, Israel executed a series of airstrikes targeting Iranian military sites on Saturday, as tensions between the two nations intensify.

This development follows Tehran's missile assault on October 1st, prompting Israeli retaliation that aimed at military targets. The Israeli military completed several waves of strikes before sunrise.

While the White House urges de-escalation, regional players remain on edge amid fears of an expanding conflict impacting global energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)