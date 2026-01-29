Left Menu

Ukraine Diversifies Gas Supply Amid Russian Conflict

Ukraine has expanded its natural gas supply avenues to mitigate the impact of Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the diversification efforts, emphasizing a steady gas flow for citizens despite challenges. Detailed changes were not disclosed by the President.

In a strategic move, Ukraine has broadened its natural gas supply networks as a counteraction to Russian military strikes targeting its energy setups, announced President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Speaking on Thursday, Zelenskiy underscored the importance of maintaining a dependable gas supply for Ukrainians, revealing that the country has achieved significant diversification in its import routes.

However, specific details regarding how Ukraine plans to secure these supplies remained undisclosed by the President.

