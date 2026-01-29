Ukraine Diversifies Gas Supply Amid Russian Conflict

In a strategic move, Ukraine has broadened its natural gas supply networks as a counteraction to Russian military strikes targeting its energy setups, announced President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Speaking on Thursday, Zelenskiy underscored the importance of maintaining a dependable gas supply for Ukrainians, revealing that the country has achieved significant diversification in its import routes.

However, specific details regarding how Ukraine plans to secure these supplies remained undisclosed by the President.

(With inputs from agencies.)