In a significant development on the eastern Ukrainian front, Russian forces have reportedly advanced further into several towns, drawing nearer to the strategic city of Pokrovsk. According to Russian and Ukrainian bloggers, the assault on Selydove has persisted, positioning Russian troops for a potential takeover of the key logistical hub 20 km away.

The coal mining town of Selydove in Ukraine's Donetsk region has faced relentless attacks for the past week. Moscow's success in this area could facilitate an easier push towards Pokrovsk. Reports suggest that approximately 80% of Selydove is under Russian control, while Ukraine's forces continue to resist, countering 36 Russian attacks along the Pokrovsk frontline.

Amid these intensifying hostilities, Russia's state news agency RIA reported that Russian forces had raised their flag in the town of Hirnyk, close to Selydove. As battles persist, Ukraine's defendership is reportedly repelling assaults successfully. Despite the situation's fluidity, reports reflect the ongoing struggle for territorial control in Donbas, the industrial heartland of eastern Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)