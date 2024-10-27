Left Menu

Thane Man Attacks Mason Over Hostage Wife Drama

In Thane district, Maharashtra, a man allegedly attacked a 26-year-old mason after the latter demanded the release of his kidnapped wife. The attack occurred following a confrontation between the victim and the accused in Dombivli area. The mason sustained injuries and is currently hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-10-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 10:35 IST
Thane Man Attacks Mason Over Hostage Wife Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic confrontation in Maharashtra's Thane district has led to a police case after a man allegedly attacked a 26-year-old mason with a sharp weapon, authorities reported on Sunday.

According to police, the incident stemmed from the alleged kidnapping of the mason's wife by the accused days earlier in Dombivli. The victim confronted the accused on Friday, demanding her release.

The altercation escalated when the accused attacked the mason, inflicting injuries to his abdomen, hand, and neck, requiring hospitalization. Based on the complaint, police charged the accused under several provisions, including voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024