Thane Man Attacks Mason Over Hostage Wife Drama
In Thane district, Maharashtra, a man allegedly attacked a 26-year-old mason after the latter demanded the release of his kidnapped wife. The attack occurred following a confrontation between the victim and the accused in Dombivli area. The mason sustained injuries and is currently hospitalized.
A dramatic confrontation in Maharashtra's Thane district has led to a police case after a man allegedly attacked a 26-year-old mason with a sharp weapon, authorities reported on Sunday.
According to police, the incident stemmed from the alleged kidnapping of the mason's wife by the accused days earlier in Dombivli. The victim confronted the accused on Friday, demanding her release.
The altercation escalated when the accused attacked the mason, inflicting injuries to his abdomen, hand, and neck, requiring hospitalization. Based on the complaint, police charged the accused under several provisions, including voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.
