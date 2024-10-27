Minister M B Patil Clarifies Land Rights in Honavad Village Conflict

Karnataka Minister M B Patil on Sunday clarified a misunderstanding regarding land ownership rights in Honavad village due to an earlier gazette notification error.

The notices issued under the Waqf Act were based on a mistake, and the Waqf Board is not entitled to claim 1,200 acres of farmers' lands, only a 10-acre cremation ground.

Patil mentioned consulting with government and Waqf board officials to address the issue and asked residents to await legal proceedings on the cremation ground dispute, which also involves Panchayat property.

(With inputs from agencies.)