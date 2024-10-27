Left Menu

Minister M B Patil Clarifies Land Rights in Honavad Village Conflict

Karnataka Minister M B Patil addressed a mix-up regarding land ownership rights in Honavad village. Notices issued under the Waqf Act were incorrect; the Waqf Board cannot claim farmers' lands. Most of the 1,200 acres belong to farmers, except for a 10-acre cremation ground currently under legal scrutiny.

Karnataka Minister M B Patil on Sunday clarified a misunderstanding regarding land ownership rights in Honavad village due to an earlier gazette notification error.

The notices issued under the Waqf Act were based on a mistake, and the Waqf Board is not entitled to claim 1,200 acres of farmers' lands, only a 10-acre cremation ground.

Patil mentioned consulting with government and Waqf board officials to address the issue and asked residents to await legal proceedings on the cremation ground dispute, which also involves Panchayat property.

