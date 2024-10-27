Coordinated Efforts Needed to Tackle Infiltration in Indian States Bordering Bangladesh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for enhanced cooperation between states bordering Bangladesh, together with the Border Security Force (BSF), to thwart infiltration amidst political unrest in Bangladesh.

During a recent press conference, Sarma stated that Assam and Tripura are collaborating with the border force to prevent illegal entries into India but stressed that a more effective strategy would emerge if West Bengal also participated actively in identifying infiltrators.

Highlighting efforts by state governments, Sarma revealed that 138 infiltrators had been identified by Assam in the past two months, predominantly Rohingyas. Cooperation with the BSF is crucial to ensure those entering illegally are returned, irrespective of their religion, he noted.

