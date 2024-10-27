Bangladesh Tribunal Summons High-Profile Leaders Amid Genocide Allegations
The International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh has summoned 20 influential figures, including former ministers and the ex-army chief, for alleged crimes during a prior uprising. This move follows the tribunal's reconstitution by the interim government, signaling intensified legal scrutiny of past events marked by significant casualties and human rights violations.
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Bangladesh has summoned 20 prominent figures, including the former army chief Ziaul Ahsan, to appear next month regarding charges of genocide and crimes against humanity during a past uprising.
The tribunal's directive came as part of a broader legal effort prompted by an interim government's allegations that over 750 people were killed and thousands injured during the July-August unrest, prompting numerous complaints of severe human rights abuses.
As the ICT seeks to hold those accountable from various tiers of leadership, the interim government, temporarily led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has seen a comprehensive reevaluation of ongoing tribunal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
