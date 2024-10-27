Tragedy at Sea: Indian Migrant's Fatal Attempt to Cross the Channel

An Indian man's life was claimed by the dangerous waters of the English Channel in northern France on Sunday morning. Authorities reported that the boat carrying him and other migrants deflated, leading to the tragedy.

The maritime prefecture reported that 2023 marks a grim milestone with 56 deaths among migrants attempting perilous crossings since 2018. The group launched from Tardinghen but faced immediate danger due to the poor condition of their vessel.

Attempts to cross have surged as weather improved, with 57 efforts recorded in recent days. European asylum rules and rising xenophobia amplify the desperation, pushing migrants northward despite the risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)