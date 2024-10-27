Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Indian Migrant's Fatal Attempt to Cross the Channel

An Indian man tragically died while attempting to cross the English Channel in an overcrowded and deflated boat. This incident is part of a growing crisis, as 2023 becomes the deadliest year for migrant crossings since 2018. Stricter asylum rules and xenophobia drive migrants to risky sea journeys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

An Indian man's life was claimed by the dangerous waters of the English Channel in northern France on Sunday morning. Authorities reported that the boat carrying him and other migrants deflated, leading to the tragedy.

The maritime prefecture reported that 2023 marks a grim milestone with 56 deaths among migrants attempting perilous crossings since 2018. The group launched from Tardinghen but faced immediate danger due to the poor condition of their vessel.

Attempts to cross have surged as weather improved, with 57 efforts recorded in recent days. European asylum rules and rising xenophobia amplify the desperation, pushing migrants northward despite the risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

