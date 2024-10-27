Left Menu

Shock in Delhi: Unveiling the Tragedy of a Child's Innocence

A 60-year-old man was arrested in Delhi's Vivek Vihar for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl in a park. The incident came to light through a video shown to the girl's father. Following the investigation and counseling, the man was taken into custody.

Updated: 27-10-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A disquieting episode unfolded in Delhi's Vivek Vihar as a 60-year-old man faced charges of molestation involving a five-year-old girl. The troubling incident occurred while the child played in a local park.

Pertinent details emerged when a concerned citizen presented the girl's father with a video clip, capturing the suspected offender, a neighbor, allegedly touching the girl improperly. This alarming evidence prompted the father to contact authorities, according to a senior police official at the Vivek Vihar police station.

In response to this grave situation, a female counselor provided support for the young victim. Subsequently, an FIR was filed, leading to the suspect's arrest and remand to judicial custody. The man, who is unmarried, resides with his nephew, as revealed by the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

