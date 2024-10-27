Allegations of Police Brutality Shake UP
A 30-year-old man named Mohit Kumar died in police custody in Chinhat, Uttar Pradesh, leading to allegations of police brutality. His family's claims prompted an FIR against local police officers. The incident has fueled political reactions, with opposition leaders criticizing government policies on police conduct.
A 30-year-old man named Mohit Kumar died under suspicious circumstances while in police custody in Chinhat, Uttar Pradesh, sparking allegations of police brutality.
An FIR has been filed against the Station House Officer of the local police station, Ashwani Chaturvedi, and others, based on the complaint from Kumar's family.
This incident has drawn severe criticism from opposition leaders, who accuse the ruling party of encouraging a culture of police brutality.
